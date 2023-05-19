Tomatoes may not be the easiest edible to grow in your home garden, but they may be the most exciting.
Few plants are as iconic to what we think of as being a gardener. It has been said that growing a tomato can bring a feeling of empowerment that is, frankly, disproportionate to the task in itself.
With all the “on again, off again” of this year’s early spring, many of us were on an emotional roller coaster as we waited for it to be safe to bring plants outside. If you bought tomato plants before a couple of weeks ago, you probably spent some time letting them “harden off.”
That is to say, brought them outside for short periods of time, (an hour or two), each day before bringing them back into the house. You repeated this process daily. Each time lengthening how long the plant spent outside. This is because your tomato was grown in a green house before you bought it, (or maybe you grew it from seed yourself!) The humid, sheltered greenhouse in which the tomato plant grew provided a different environment to the less predictable outdoors. So, it is important to help the tomato transition.
Now that the garden is prepped and the tomatoes are ready to plant, let’s go over a few basics to ensure you have the best chance of enjoying the fruits of your labor:
Prune the leaves off the bottom half of the plant — look to remove anything that is already discolored or less than flourishing. You will plant the tomato deep, burying the bottom third of the stem, which is covered in adventitious roots. These will spread out and give your plants a deep, strong root system, which will be important in the dryer parts of the summer.
Make sure no leaves are touching the ground. If they are, prune those off as well. This will help prevent disease. Pruning will also be conducive to fruit yield, as the plant will be able to focus nutrients into the tasty portion.
Most tomatoes require some kind of trellis. A simple stake might suffice. There are other more sophisticated methods as well depending on site conditions and personal preference: store-bought tomato cages, “Florida Weave”, etc.
You will need to monitor your plants, because you aren’t the only one who wants to eat the ripened tomatoes. One trick is to harvest your tomatoes when they are almost ripe, but not quite there. Be careful not to pick them too early, but they will continue to ripen for a time if picked in the mature green stage.
If you wait until they are fully ripened on the plant, you run the risk of insects getting to it before you. You may be less bothered by pests in the garden. Afterall, if you have enough tomatoes, why can’t that insect have one of them? Or you may need some help coming up with the best strategy for pest control in your garden, (Reach out to us at Extension for resources, if this is you).
Regardless of your gardening style, raising the plants can be as fun as enjoying the produce. So, if you’re looking for a good time in the garden, tomatoes may be “the low hanging fruit”.
Eric Marlowe is a County Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett County. He can be contacted at 678-377-4010 or emarlowe@uga.edu.
