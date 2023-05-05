New Extension Agent Eric Marlowe is the new Extension Agent for Gwinnett County. He graduated from UGA with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and has worked in residential landscape design and construction. He said he loves to learn and his passion for plants, both ornamental and nutritious, seems to increase with each season. “I continue to be impressed by how well a garden project builds community and how a kid with a packet of flower seeds feels like the sky is the limit,” he said. His favorite pastime is to adventure with his wife and four daughters.
My children were recently playing in the overgrown portion of our yard while I was pulling up English Ivy. My oldest daughter asked me why I was messing up their “jungle.”
I explained that these vines were trying to strangle and fell the trees she likes to climb on. I told her that this vine was an invasive plant. I started on a tangent about native plants vs. invasives. I can’t say she stayed for the whole lecture.
If you had been listening to me talk to my daughter, you’d have heard me say that many of the plants we talk about when we categorize them as “invasives” and rally to remove them from our landscapes seemed like good things to plant way-back-when. Whether for their ornamental values or as agricultural aids, most of the invasive plants we are now trying to remove, we brought to our region on purpose.
But why are they harmful? Simply because they tend to outcompete native plants.
Because of the myriad differences between here and whatever region they hail from, the plants we term as “invasive” are called that because of what they do: They invade. They take over. They crowd out the other plants and lower biodiversity. They throw ecosystems out of balance and cause us more problems than the problems they may have originally been intended to solve.
The tricky part is that we don’t tend to notice a plant is causing problems until it is a little too late. This means it usually isn’t as simple as tearing it out and being done with it. The plants in question are here to stay, it seems. It becomes one of our seasonal routines in the garden: Water, mulch, fertilize, weed, etc.
A few days later I came back from work to find the kids on the offensive against the ivy I’d pointed out to them. No gloves, no shoes. Working from the bottom as well as high up in the branches.
Free spirited and wild, they were like squirrels as they scrambled up and down the boughs. Soon I was out there with them, and we were doing it together. It was a small battle won in the war against the not-so-good plants to have around. It was also a small victory in the ongoing, messy effort to “do life” as a family in the midst of all the busy-ness we can’t often escape.
So, the message had been received. Is it a good idea to introduce invasive plant species to an environment? No. But is it a great idea to make a game out of removing invasive plants with your kids? Always.
If you have questions about invasive plants, we at Extension can help. Reach out to us and join in the fun.
Eric Marlowe is a County Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett County. He can be contacted at 678-377-4010 or emarlowe@uga.edu
