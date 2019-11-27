An attorney for Commissioner Marlene Fosque said Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King has no grounds to seek a punishment of the commissioner for criticizing his involvement in a 287(g) forum in a new legal filing released Wednesday.
King, who was invited by Sheriff Butch Conway to participate in Fosque's forum, filed an ethics complaint against the commissioner months ago after she made public comments in which she cited the Southern Poverty Law Center's assessment of the Dustin Inman Society as an anti-immigrant hate group.
Fosque has not responded to the ethics complaint publicly, so the response filed by her attorney, Steve Reilly, is the first glimpse into her take on the complaint.
"Mr. King's own personal feelings of annoyance or personal offense taken by him are not actionable under the Gwinnett County ordinance," Reilly wrote in the response.
An ethics panel has been convened to hear King's complaint with hearings scheduled to take place next month at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
“Defendant has violated the Georgia law regarding defamation ... by making charges against Plaintiff’s work with his non-profit organization the Dustin Inman Society and by uttering disparaging words causing special damages to Plaintiff,” King said in the complaint, which was filed in August. “The actions of the Defendant clearly demonstrate an occasion where she did not uphold the laws of the State of Georgia as required by the relevant portion of the Gwinnett Code of Ordinances.”
Reilly wrote in the response that Fosque had a right to free speech and that King did not state a claim in his complaint that falls under the county's ethics ordinance or Georgia law.
"Petitioner's complaint fails to state a claim for 'defamation' or any defamatory comments by respondent under Georgia law, as petitioner is a limited purpose public figure having imposed himself over many years into the public domain and public controversies as to immigration issues, specifically issues as to the treatment of undocumented immigrants," Reilly wrote.
Reilly said that while Fosque organized the 287(g) forum, she left the lining up of participants to officials on both sides of the debate. Conway was tasked with lining up speakers in support of the federal program, which the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office participates in.
One key aspect of the ethics hearing against Fosque may boil down to whether the Southern Poverty Law Center, and its assessments of groups across the U.S., can be considered a legitimate organization since the commissioner referenced the organization when she criticized King.
"The Southern Poverty Law (Center) states the Dustin Inman Society is a Georgia-based anti-immigrant hate group founded and led by activist D.A. King," Fosque said at the Aug. 6 commission meeting. "They list this group as an anti-immigrant hate group because it criticizes unfairly, it belittles immigrants and it supports efforts to make the lives of immigrants so hard that they leave on their own, which is a tactic known as 'attrition through enforcement.' The Southern Poverty Law Center also states that this man from Cobb County was constantly working with and taking money from some of the most hard-core elements of the anti-immigrant movement."
Although organizations and people who have expressed their opposition to Conway inviting King to participate in the 287(g) event have cited the Southern Poverty Law Center's assessment, King and his supporters have denounced the SPLC as an illegitimate group whose assessments of other groups cannot be taken seriously.
Reilly said in the response to the ethics complaint that King has to show Fosque shared his opinion of the SPLC's assertions.
"Petitioner would therefore have to prove by clear and convincing evidence actual malice by respondent and prove that respondent made defamatory statements with actual knowledge of their falsity and with reckless disregard for the truth," Reilly wrote. "To sustain petitioner's complaint, the evidence would have to show that respondent in fact had serious doubts as to the truth of her statements."
King — who said he learned the response had been filed when a Daily Post reporter sent it to him with a request for a comment — told the newspaper that he was not surprised by Fosque's response.
"Not only does Marlene Fosque not apologize, she is taking the defense many of us predicted she would," King said. "The main thrust from Fosque seems to be 'I can smear D.A. King and the entire Dustin Inman Society with filth from the disgraced, anti-enforcement hate-mongers at the SPLC anytime I want, from any place I want, including a Gwinnett County Commission (meeting), because he is a 'public figure.' '
"She seems to have doubled down."
King compared Fosque's comments about him to comments Commissioner Tommy Hunter made in 2017 when he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" and referred to Democrats as "Demonrats" and "Libtards" on his Facebook page.
An ethics panel that heard a complaint filed against Hunter over his remarks recommended a public, written reprimand be issued against him for his social media posts. The Board of Commissioners later accepted that recommendation.
"Fosque is telling anyone who will listen that she is more equal than Commissioner Hunter and that John Lewis is more equal than D.A. King," King said. "And she is apparently goes along with the leftist illegal alien lobby that immigration enforcement is 'hate' and immigrants who demand enforcement are 'anti-immigrant.'
"We agree with Chairman Nash when she wrote in her 2017 apology letter to Rep Lewis for Hunter's deleted Facebook post that 'using hurtful words and name calling should not have a place in governing.' As we have not received a similar letter from Nash, we note that she may have two sets of standards on that thought. We will all soon see if the Gwinnett Ethics Board has multiple standards as well and if ethics laws only protect the most equal."