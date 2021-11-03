The sales floor of the new Market by Macy's store in Snellville is shown in this photo. The store, which is located in the Presidential Commons Shopping Center, opened its doors to customers on Oct. 29.
Snellville and Macy's officials cut the ribbon to open the new Market By Macy's store at the Presidential Commons Shopping Center on Oct. 29.
Photo: City of Snellville
The new Market by Macy's store in the Presidential Commons Shopping Center in Snellville opened its doors to customers on Oct. 29.
Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender addresses attendees at the grand opening for the new Market By Macy's store at the Presidential Commons Shopping Center on Oct. 29.
One of the first two Market by Macy's locations in Georgia opened its doors in Snellville on Oct. 29.
The store at the Presidential Markets Shopping Center, located at 1905 Scenic Highway, Suite 9000, opened on the same day as the Market By Macy's store in McDonough opened. They are the first Georgia locations for the store brand.
Market by Macy's is an "off-mall" store format.
Macy’s larger full-line stores that are typically found in malls. Each Market By Macy's store ranges from 30,000 to 58,000-square-feet in size, and Macy’s officials previously said they offer “an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion” than the tradition mall stores provide.
Macy’s said the new store format, which debuted in Texas in 2020, has an open environment designed to make it easy for shoppers to browse and purchase items. Items sold at the stores will include men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, home products, beauty products and “giftables.”
The Macy’s brands that will be offered at the stores include INC International Concepts, Bar III, Hotel Collection, And Now This and Oake. The new stores will also offer the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise for each season.
The McDonough store is also slated to offer the Macy’s Workshop retailer vendor development program during the holiday season this year, with vendors such as: Hawaiian-inspired home decor company, NOHO Home; Frères Branchiaux Candle Company, a home fragrance company that donates 10% of profits to homeless shelters; and Dominican Republic-inspired hand-crafted chocolate company, Morito Chocolate.
Each store will also offer multiple ways for customers to shop, including in-person shopping as well as contactless curbside pick-up, buy online and pick-up in store, buy online and pick up in-store and same day delivery using DoorDash.
