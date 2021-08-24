A new type of Macy's store is coming to Gwinnett and Henry counties.
The retail company announced it will open its new store format, Market by Macy's, at the Presidential Markets shopping center on Scenic Highway in Snellville and the South Point shopping center on State Route 20 in McDonough.
Both locations are slated to open this fall, but Macy's has not yet announced an exact opening date for either store.
"Market by Macy’s is a smaller format retail store, approximately 20,000 square feet, offering a curated assortment of the best of Macy’s branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment," Macy's officials said in an email.
"Market by Macy’s offers product categories, such as men, women, kids, beauty and giftables as well as an immersive home department, at a range of accessible prices."
There are currently only two Market by Macy's locations open in the U.S., and both of those are in Texas.
Macy's officials said the merchandise assortment available at the new store concept is an edited version of the brands and items that shoppers can find at full-line Macy's stores. There will be an expanded beauty selection, including luxury fragrances, prestige skincare and trend makeup.
Macy's private brands — such as INC International Concepts, Alfani, Bar III, Hotel Collection and the new And Now This — will also be offered at Market by Macy's locations.
The And Now This line is described as "elevated basics and sophisticated pieces for the fashion-forward customer."
Customers will also have options to buy items online and pick them up in the store, buy online and have items shipped to their nearest store, contactless pickup or same-day delivery by DoorDash. Customers will also have the option to either pay their bill or pick up their orders at a "At Your Service" desk that will be located inside the store.
The first Market by Macy's location opened in Southlake, Texas in February 2020 and the second location opened in Fort Worth, Texas in January.
