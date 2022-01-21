The US Defense Department on Friday released the names of two Marines killed this week when …
According to officials, a seven-ton military vehicle was trying to turn right onto the highway when it overturned into the median, ejecting 17 passengers who were at the back of the vehicle.
"A second military vehicle being operated behind the initial vehicle was unable to come to a stop and struck one of the ejected passengers," the statement said.
On Friday, the U.S. Marine Corps identified one of the Marines killed in the accident as Gierke, who was a landing support specialist with the Combat Logistics Battalion 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Officials said Gierke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gierke had been in active duty service since March 2021 and had previously been awarded the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals, officials said.
The other victim of the crash has been identified as 18-year-old Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle from Kingwood, West Virginia.
"My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap," said Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. "Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days."
Officials said three other patients remain in North Carolina hospitals, where they are listed in stable condition.
The driver of the overturned vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Louis Barrera of Springfield, Tennessee, has been charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, officials said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.