Kevin Beachy and his family came to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands from the Athens area on Thursday to take advantage of the time his kids are out of school.
His sister’s family was at the park too. The family was taking turns going down the 575-foot Parrot Mountain snow slide that overlooks Lake Lanier. The family decided to change up a tradition of going to Stone Mountain Park after Christmas. He only recently found out about Margaritaville’s winter attraction, License to Chill Snow Island.
“Now that we know this is here — I had no idea this existed,” Beachy said. “Now we know where we’re going (each year).”
Beachy had never been to the water park during the summer season. He’s not the only one to make the trip to Margaritaville’s winter attraction without having experienced the water park first. Sherri Wilson of Loganville was attending a digital video conference on her phone while waiting for her family and friends to go down the snow slide. The Loganville woman with three kids said they traditionally try to get out of the house for group events to ride the merry vibes of the Christmas season as long as possible.
“Anything that’s with family or interactive,” she said.
It’s perhaps understandable why neither family had heard of Snow Island until recently. Margaritaville’s winter attraction, Snow Island, debuted just more than one year ago after the park announced its rebranding earlier that year. Senior Manager Jason Crawford, who has worked on the property for 21 years under multiple companies, said there was a more modest seasonal attraction under previous ownership. Margaritaville’s marketing is working to reach audiences outside of Gwinnett County.
He said the company purchased eight to 10 billboards and advertises through multiple media outlets.
“More than likely, it’s probably one of those advertisements that brought (Beachy) and his kids out here,” Crawford said.
Bucky Perry, the Executive Vice President of Margaritaville, said the company had beefed up its marketing budget to close to $500,000 during November, December and January to increase its exposure in metro-Atlanta and the surrounding counties. During the summer, Perry said Lake Lanier naturally attracts guests and and a lot of boaters. During the winter, Margaritaville is trying to spread awareness for its attractions, beyond Magical Nights of Lights.
“More than anything, what we’re trying to do in the next couple years is awareness,” Perry said. “People don’t know we’re here, and when they do know, they assume we’re just a summer attraction. A lot of people don’t know we have winter concepts.”
Perry said, more than anything, consumers said they wanted fast slides and snow play areas. For the park to compete with local competitors, the slide had to be extended and the presentation of other attractions modified, like making a real ice rink. In its second year, Snow Island is trying to more efficiently utilize the space the waterpark provides.
Take Parrot Mountain as an example. The first edition of the slide last year was shorter — about 350 feet — with fewer lanes. This year, the slide towers over everything in the park on top of a renovated hill that was still being sculpted this time last year. It’s allowed for the park to add a wider family lane this year where multiple tubers can slide down the mountain at once.
“It gives us more room to do things down in the park, rather than having a gigantic slide down there,” Crawford said “This separates it, and we’ve kind of made a permanent thing so we can do different things here in the summer.”
In two years, Margaritaville park planners have tried to make creative use of the park. At Lanier Islands’ previous attraction, there were a few small play areas and a “carpet” surface slide, not dozens of snow machines. While the attractions have gotten more substantial, there are still areas of the park that are mostly unused.
Perry said the company is exploring ways to utilize those extra spaces and make some year-round attractions at the park.
“We’re exploring options to utilize rides that could have the potential to be used year-round, whether that be during the summer and it being a winter slide during the winter … we’ve even looked into a possible roller coaster,” Perry said. “Our thought process is to grow. We have plenty of property for the summer as well as winter, so we’re trying to be very strategic to allow for it to be successful in the summer and the winter.”
Snow Island is open every day through Jan. 5. It will be open weekends only from then through Feb. 23.