Visitors to Margaritaville will still be able to have fun in the sand and enjoy the beach on Lake Lanier, but they won't be able to go into the waters that are beyond the sandy shores.

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands confirmed to the Daily Post that visitors will no longer be allowed to wade into its portion of Lake Lanier, except in one "controlled environment." The move comes as Margaritaville gears up for the busy summer season.

