Margaritaville at Lanier Islands' beach area is seen in this undated photo. The attraction said visitors will no longer be allowed to venture beyond its beach to swim in Lake Lanier, except in one controlled area, due to safety concerns.
Photo: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
Visitors to Margaritaville will still be able to have fun in the sand and enjoy the beach on Lake Lanier, but they won't be able to go into the waters that are beyond the sandy shores.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands confirmed to the Daily Post that visitors will no longer be allowed to wade into its portion of Lake Lanier, except in one "controlled environment." The move comes as Margaritaville gears up for the busy summer season.
"While we understand that this may be disappointing for some, we believe it is the right decision to maintain a safe environment for all our guests to enjoy and will allow us to put added focus on other parts of the park to offer a better overall experience for all our water park guests," Margaritaville officials said in a statement. "The beach area will remain open for lounging and relaxing, and we hope you will still take advantage of this space to soak up the sun and enjoy the beautiful surroundings."
The only area of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands where lake access will remain open is the Aquatic Adventure Wibit Attraction. Margaritaville officials said they will also continue to offer kayak and paddleboard rentals at LandShark Landing.
Television news reports showed a fence has been installed along the shoreline at the beach to prevent visitors from trying to swim in the lake, however.
While confirming the new rules on swimming in the lake, Margaritaville officials also highlighted some of the park's new offerings for this summer.
These offerings include the Aquatic Adventure, the opening of the new Parrot Mountain summer tubing slide, the renovated wave pool, a newly renovated area at the front of the Parakeet Springs kids' zone and the return of the popular Fin Dunker Bucket.
