Hundreds of people are expected to march around downtown Lawrenceville in the name of Jesus on Saturday morning.
Outside The Box Ministries and the Joshua Transformation Project will stage their annual prayer march at 10 a.m. at the Lawrenceville Lawn. It is the third prayer march that has been organized in Lawrenceville since 2019, and this year's theme is The Jesus March.
"The theme is coming together as different believers in the name of Jesus Christ," event organizer Daniel Flagg said.
Marchers, which will include representatives of several local churches, will walk around the block formed by Luckie, Perry, Seminary and Clayton Streets. They will head out from the lawn and come down Luckie Street, past the Gwinnett Bicentennial Plaza, and then come up South Perry Street toward the Lawrenceville Female Seminary.
The marchers will then turn onto Seminary Street at the seminary and come down that street to SouthLawn on Clayton Street before heading back to the Lawrenceville Lawn.
"I'm expecting 300 (people) this year, but on these types of events you never know," Flagg said. "We have put yard signs in the yards around the city ... so I do expect quite a few people to come."
There will also be a worship gathering at the lawn with worship bands from local churches as well as choirs and prayer. Pastors from several local churches are expected to speak at the event.
The event is expected to last until 12:30 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.