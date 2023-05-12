IMG-1099.jpg

People participate in last year's prayer march around downtown Lawrenceville. this year's march, whose theme is The Jesus March, is set to take place in the city on Saturday morning.

 Photo: Outside The Box Ministries

Hundreds of people are expected to march around downtown Lawrenceville in the name of Jesus on Saturday morning.

Outside The Box Ministries and the Joshua Transformation Project will stage their annual prayer march at 10 a.m. at the Lawrenceville Lawn. It is the third prayer march that has been organized in Lawrenceville since 2019, and this year's theme is The Jesus March.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.