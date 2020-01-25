A new assisted living and memory care community will open near Coolray Field.
The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living and Memory will open Feb. 17 at 2450 Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. It is located a few yards north of Old Peachtree Road on Buford Drive, between Publix and the View and Coolray Field.
“We are pleased to open our doors to the community of Lawrenceville," Mansions at Gwinnett Park Executive Director Peppur Lewis said. "This additional level of care provides an uninterrupted continuum of care on the campus that already hosts cottages, villas and apartments for Independent seniors.
“We welcome everyone to come by and see what makes The Mansions so special.”
The new community will have 48 assisted living apartments and 46 memory care apartments. It also features FOX Stronger Living program as well as a Daybreak program designed for residents with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia and medication management which are included in the cost of living in the community.
Floor plans can be viewed at www.themansionsatgwinnettpark.com/
