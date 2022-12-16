The manager of Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center, who was recently elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, is accused of stealing medications from the assisted living home.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested on Thursday and charged with unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents
The Sheriff's Office said investigators received reports over the past two weeks of Magnolia Estates of Winder residents missing medication and "initiated an investigation into the allegations" and used surveillance operations to assist in the collection of evidence.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Rampey on Dec. 15 as he was leaving an unoccupied residence of the assisting living home.
More charges could be filed as the investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-307-3080 ext. 3083.
Rampey ran unopposed for the District 119 seat in the general election after winning the Republican primary and is taking over the District 119 seat.
