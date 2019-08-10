Remington Hotels, a company that manages more than 88 hotels in 27 states across 17 different brands, proudly announced 20 leading associates selected to participate in the accredited American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Lodging Manager Apprenticeship Program.
Katie Kraus, an office manager from Hampton Inn-Mall of Georgia in Buford, was one of the employees selected.
The AHLA Apprenticeship Program addresses the need to build the next generation of managers and supervisors for the lodging industry. Remington associates are trained both online and at their respective properties with mentorship and direction guided by current Remington general managers, executive leadership and human resources.
“With a goal of fostering career development opportunities, Remington is committed to identifying high potential leaders and cultivating talent,” Sloan Dean, chief operating officer at Remington Hotels, said in a statement. “We are proud to present the first class of Remington AHLA Apprentice participants, providing them the tools and direction needed to develop each of these impressive associates into future general managers.”
The program is an industry-created, competency-based, apprenticeship program that offers employees a path to upward mobility. Apprentices in the program earn two industry certifications and credit toward a college degree. According to a press release, the program is yielding a 94% retention rate for employers.