Cumming -- A man and two young girls were taken to a local hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a car that allegedly ignored school bus safety rules at a bus stop in Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a school bus was stopped at Buford Highway and Echols Road in Cumming when a car drove around the bus and struck the man and the girls, who were sisters, according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta. The school bus' stop arm had been extended and its light flashing when the car went around it.
The children are students at Haw Creek Elementary School in Cumming. One is a first-grader and the other is a fourth-grader. The exact relationship of the man to the girls was not immediately known, although he is reportedly an adult male.
The conditions of the man and children are not immediately known, according to FOX 5.
The driver of the car that hit the man and the children remained at the scene of the accident. There were about 20 children on the school bus at the time of the accident and the bus' driver was reportedly "extremely upset."
It is not immediately clear if the driver of the car will face any charges related to the accident.