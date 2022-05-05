Gwinnett County police who were responding to a call about an aggravated domestic incident on Thursday night found a woman dead in a home on Harbor Bay Drive and a man dead outside a vehicle down the street in a neighborhood on the edge of Tribble Mill Park in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Officers were called the home at about 6:10 p.m. after someone told 911 dispatchers that someone had been shot in a home on the street.
"When officers arrived, they located a deceased female in house on (Harbor Bay Drive) and a male deceased laying outside of a vehicle further down the street," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
"The caller to 911 had provided a description of a possible suspect. Arriving officers located a male matching the description in vicinity of the call."
Police are investigating the incident. Winderweedle said the Crime Scene Investigation Unit was processing the scene for evidence Thursday night.
The names of the victims have not yet been released because police are working to notify next of kin.
"The incident is believed to be a domestic argument between the involved parties on scene," Winderweedle said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220037332.
