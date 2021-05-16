A man and woman were found deceased in a vehicle parked in the driveway at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge SE in unincorporated Lawrenceville Sunday in what Gwinnett County police believe to be a "domestic related event."
Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said officers were dispatched to the scene, which is in a residential area located off of Sweetgum Road SE just south of Winder Highway, around 3:20 p.m. after receiving a "person shot" call.
Valle said officers found one adult female victim and one adult male victim deceased in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim’s names are being withheld until the next of kin is notified, Valle said.
The GCPD is asking anyone with information in the case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-037923
