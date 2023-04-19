Gwinnett County police are looking for a man and woman accused of stealing more than $5,000 in allergy medications and bins from two Publix stores.
Police said Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, are waned on felony shoplifting warrants. They allegedly went to the stores located at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway and 911 Duluth Highway on March 26 and concealed medication in two gray bins.
"They then left the store without paying for the bins or medication, totaling over $5,000," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Cruz and Weaver are asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 23-0023593 and 23-0023656.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.