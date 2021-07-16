A man wanted for murder in New York state and two brothers from Norcross, one of whom is accused of participating in gang activities, were recently arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit and U.S. marshals.
The Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Ruben and Raul Herrera and Hakim Muhammad on Friday. They are still looking for a third Herrera brother, Daniel.
"As investigators searched the home, they found a significant amount of narcotics," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said. "Large portions of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and cash were located along with a firearm."
Muhammad was arrested by marshals at the Herrera brother's home, which is located on Graves Road in Norcross. He faces second degree murder charges in Oneida County, N.Y.
Ruben Herrera, 25, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation while Raul Herrera, 19, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and violations of other criminal gang activity statutes.
The gang-related charges against Raul Herrera include two counts of unlawfully committing offense with the intent to obtain/maintain membership or increase status or position in a street gang and two counts of unlawfully employing or associating with a criminal street gang to conduct or participate in a criminal activity.
The charges that Daniel Herrera faces were not released by the sheriff's office. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Gang Unit tip line at 770-619-6405.
