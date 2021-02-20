A man wanted by Villa Rica police on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children was arrested in Duluth on Friday.
Police in the west Georgia city said they were told on Feb. 3 that Villa Rica resident Eric Rashard Harris, 38, allegedly molested a young girl whose age was only listed as being "under the age of 6." He was arrested on child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree on Feb. 4.
"On (Feb. 13), Detective Matt Weingarten came into possession of electronics belonging to Harris," Villa Rica said in a statement on Facebok. "After securing a search warrant, the electronics were searched and numerous videos of child pornography were discovered. It was also discovered that Harris had bonded out of jail on the previous charges."
Villa Rica police said there is an ongoing investigation into the case and that additional charges may be pending.
Details of Harris' arrest were not immediately available in the Gwinnett County jail log on Saturday.
