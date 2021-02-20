police Lights (copy)
File photo

A man wanted by Villa Rica police on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children was arrested in Duluth on Friday.

Police in the west Georgia city said they were told on Feb. 3 that Villa Rica resident Eric Rashard Harris, 38, allegedly molested a young girl whose age was only listed as being "under the age of 6." He was arrested on child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree on Feb. 4.

"On (Feb. 13), Detective Matt Weingarten came into possession of electronics belonging to Harris," Villa Rica said in a statement on Facebok. "After securing a search warrant, the electronics were searched and numerous videos of child pornography were discovered. It was also discovered that Harris had bonded out of jail on the previous charges."

Recommended for you

Villa Rica police said there is an ongoing investigation into the case and that additional charges may be pending.

Details of Harris' arrest were not immediately available in the Gwinnett County jail log on Saturday.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.