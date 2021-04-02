A man accused of committing child molestation who has frequently appeared in the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office most wanted posters for the past eight years was arrested by sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals Thursday.
Gwinnett Sheriff's Deputy Ashley Castiblanco said Emory Long, 57, was arrested safely. Long has been wanted since 2013 on an aggravated child molestation by sodomy charge related to an incident that occurred in July in that year.
"He has been on many of our 'Most Wanted' posters for the last eight years," Castiblanco said.
Jail records show Long's last known address was in the Rex area in Clayton County. Castiblanco said deputies used newly gathered information to track him to his employer in Decatur, where he was arrested.
