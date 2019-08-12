Gwinnett police are working to identify a man who broke into a person's car in Grayson then spent hundreds at several local gas stations.
In the early morning hours of July 19, the suspect broke into the car on Madison Park Drive in Grayson, where he stole the victim's wallet and credit cards, police said.
He then went to the QuikTrip on S Clayton Street in Lawrenceville and spent almost $50 on gas, afterwards continuing on to other gas stations in the metro area and spending hundreds more.
The suspect, who is described as a black man with a tattoo on his right arm, was wearing dark pants and a gray T-shirt on the night of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 19-065863.