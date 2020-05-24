Gwinnett County police say a man has died after being shot Sunday night in a neighborhood located on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway in unincorporated Norcross.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at the scene, which is located off Beaver Ruin Rd., they found an "elderly man" suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the man was in critical condition and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said they are releasing no other information about the victim at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 20-038848
