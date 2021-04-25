A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in front of a convenience store in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County police said.
Sgt. Michele Pihera said officers were sent to a "person shot" call at 3330 Peachtree Corners Circle shortly before 1 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man, who Pihera said was in his 20s, lying in the parking lot between two parked cars suffering from "at least one gunshot wound."
"Members of the Gwinnett County Fire Department responded and attempted to render aid," Pihera said. "The victim died at the scene."
Pihera said detectives are working with the business to determine if their video cameras captured the crime or anything significant to this investigation. Pihera said the man was a frequent customer to the business.
The motive for the crime is unknown, Pihera said, and detectives are asking witnesses to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-031782
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.