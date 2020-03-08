Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man on Sunday in Dacula.
Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1:55 a.m. at a residence located at 2526 Kachina Trail in Dacula. Police said friends and family found victim in front of the residence after attending a funeral earlier in the day. Police said the victim went outside and had an altercation that resulted in him being shot in the chest.
The victim was transported to a hospital by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, but died at the hospital. Police are have not released the identity of the victim.
Detectives gathered more information through conducting interviews. Contact GCPD detectives to report information at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. The case number is 20-021527.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.