A domestic dispute involving family members resulted in a homicide Saturday night, Gwinnett County police said.
A man fled the scene after the shooting, but was later arrested by Gwinnett police, who stopped him on Auburn Road near Hog Mountain Church Road.
Investigators believe the shooting, which happened on Overlook Hill Pass in unincorporated Dacula, resulted from a dispute between the victim and a male suspect, Sgt. Michele Pihera said. Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Pihera said.
Pihera said the victim was shot inside the garage of the home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. There were several other family members inside the home at the time of the crime.
Case Number: 21-031622
