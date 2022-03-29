featuredbreaking Man shot at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police say From Staff Reports Mar 29, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett County police say a man was shot at an LA Fitness in Gwinnett County on Tuesday night.According to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta, police said no one is dead and there is no threat to the public. There was a police presence Tuesday night at the fitness center, which is located off Highway 78 in unincorporated Stone Mountain.Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. 