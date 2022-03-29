Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.22.09 PM.png
Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta

Gwinnett County police say a man was shot at an LA Fitness in Gwinnett County on Tuesday night.

According to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta, police said no one is dead and there is no threat to the public.

There was a police presence Tuesday night at the fitness center, which is located  off Highway 78 in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

