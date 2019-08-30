The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Deshawn Louis Poole was found guilty of shooting a man in the head outside of a bar in 2016, leaving the victim with memory and hearing loss.
Poole was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted or felon — Poole had a prior felony conviction out of the state of Michigan for the crime of larceny from a person.
The four-day trial was prosecuted by assistant D.A. Rachael Groffsky and assistant D.A. Conner Payne. Video surveillance footage showed that in the early morning hours on June 18, 2016, Poole and his girlfriend, Germikia Williams, got into a physical altercation outside of the Tavern at Medlock in Peachtree Corners.
Tom Rushworth intervened between Poole and Williams when Poole pulled out a gun and shot Rushworth in the head. Witnesses said Poole fled the scene. He and Williams fled to Ohio and were arrested in July. The were extradited back to Gwinnett County, but did not admit their involvement when questioned.
A couple that was with Poole and Williams that night, Roland Hines and Destiny Lopez, told law enforcement Poole and Williams were in a fight outside the restaurant and Rushworth tried to intervene.
"Rushworth sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his head which has left him with a traumatic brain injury which impairs his memory and he also has hearing loss in his left ear," a statement from the DA's office said. "Rushworth was unable to remember what happened that night due to the injury he sustained."
Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Tadia D. Whitner sentenced Poole.