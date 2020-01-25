Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting on Annistown Road near a Walmart on 3435 Centerville Highway in Centerville.
Police said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was shot six times and suffered wounds to the leg and shoulder.
Police responded at around noon to find the victim in the road with gunshot wounds.
Detectives were called out to the scene and the hospital to investigate. Investigators determined the victim was shot at six times while driving on Annistown Road toward Centerville Rosebud Road. After getting shot in the leg and shoulder, the victim drove over the center median and collided with a vehicle in the oncoming traffic. Police said the victim got out of his car and began limping down the sidewalk to the road where the officers found him.
The victim told detectives he went to the gas station but forgot his wallet so he turned around and left. He told police he noticed a green car driven by a black male in his 20s with a fade haircut and wearing a dark-colored puffy jacket following him out of the parking lot.
Police said the car pulled next to him and the driver began shooting at the victim. The victim told police he did not know who the shooter was or why he was attacked.
The shooter continued driving when the victim crossed the median and crashed.
Police ask anyone with further information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
