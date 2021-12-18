A backyard brawl at a family Christmas party in unincorporated Lawrenceville turned deadly Friday night when a man struck and killed his brother-in-law with a car, according to Gwinnett County police.
Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said officers were called to the scene of the incident on Great Oaks Drive, near the intersection with Windsor Oak Circle, at about 5:15 a.m. on reports that a truck had hit a pedestrian.
Police arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian laying in the street with "significant" injuries. Pihera said the driver, whom she said was related to the pedestrian by marriage, had fled the scene.
"Detectives learned that the victim and the suspect both attended a Christmas party at one of the homes the night before," Pihera said. "The men are family members related by marriage.
"At some point, the two men got into a physical fight in the backyard. That incident resulted in one of the men getting into his truck and the other man in the roadway. Witnesses reported seeing the truck strike the victim and then driving away."
Investigators are still trying to determine why the men ended up in the street as well as the nature of the physical fight they'd been involved in prior to them ending up in the street.
Pihera said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
"Detectives would like to interview the driver of the truck," the police spokeswoman said. "The victim is in his early-40s, and the driver is in his mid-30s."
