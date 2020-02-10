Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night just outside of Loganville that they say may have been robbery related.
Gwinnett police were called at 8:14 p.m. after a report of a shooting at a residence on the 3500 block of Wrenwood Court, located about three miles from downtown Loganville. Police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said when officers arrived they discovered an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.
Flynn said the male was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence, Flynn said. He said the preliminary investigation indicates that the man was sitting in a vehicle in his driveway when he was approached by the suspect.
"At this time, this incident appears robbery related," Flynn said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.
If anyone has any information to share in the case, they can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. C
rime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-013125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.