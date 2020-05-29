Gwinnett County and Snellville police officers were involved in a shooting early Friday morning that left a man dead, police officials said.
The incident took place on Temple Johnson Road near Pate Road in Snellville.
Michele Pihera, a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department, said officers assigned to the South Precinct were requested to assist the Snellville Police Department at about 4 a.m. in regard to an individual who had exchanged gunfire with their patrol officers.
Prior to the arrival of Gwinnett County police, Pihera said the suspect fired numerous rounds at the Snellville officers, and they exchanged gunfire.
Gwinnett County officers assisted the Snellville officers in surrounding the suspect’s vehicle, Pihera said. The suspect was armed and barricaded himself inside his car in the wood line off Temple Johnson Road. The SWAT Team was then activated.
When the SWAT Team surrounded the suspect’s car, the suspect pointed his gun outside his window at the officers.
One of the officers on the SWAT Team fired one round at the suspect. Following the discharge, the suspect continued to move around inside his car, at one point moving to the back seat.
Officers utilized a SWAT vehicle to get closer, which is when they saw that the suspect was suffering from visible injuries. The officers approached the suspect and called for an ambulance.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, the suspect was deceased.
Pihera said it's not clear which officer’s shot caused the suspect’s fatal injury. Per protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to lead the investigation.
The name of the suspect is not known at this time. No officers were injured in the incident.
