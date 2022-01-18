Gwinnett County police SWAT officers arrested a Lilburn man early Tuesday morning following an hours-long stand-off at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross.
Terrell Kenyatta Andrews, 33, is accused of taking Norcross resident Cary Nelson hostage at the Gwinnett Pointe Apartments, which is located at 10103 Dunleaf Arc Way, on Monday. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said a 911 caller reported they needed assistance from police but did not provide any details.
Officers arrived on the scene but no one answered when they knocked on the door of the apartments. The 911 then called again and ask to speak with the police but did not provide any further information about the situation.
“Gwinnett Uniform Patrol officers attempted to investigate the situation and received information about a male with a weapon inside the home,” Valle said. “However, supervisors activated the Gwinnett Police SWAT Team because of the details received.”
SWAT officers evacuated neighboring apartment units to get the residents of those units out of harm’s way, and then began making announcements. Andrews then emerged with an apartment with Nelson, who was not harmed.
The SWAT officers were able to help evacuate Nelson while Andrews went back into the apartment.
“Nelson was able to confirm that Andrews had access to weapons in the apartment,” Valle said. “Throughout the day, Andrews sporadically but repeatedly fired rounds in the direction of the officers. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, January 18, SWAT officers safely breached, entered the apartment, and arrested Andrews after several attempts throughout the day to get Andrews to communicate with Andrews.”
Andrews faces reckless conduct, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment charges and the investigation has been turned over to the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit.
Anyone who information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-004776.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
