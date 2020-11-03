Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday night at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross.
At about 8:25 pm, officers responded to a shots fired call off Castor Drive, Gwinnett police said. When they arrived, police located a deceased male lying between two apartment buildings.
Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Darryl Bailey.
Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone who has information to share in the case call 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
The case number is 20-083327.
