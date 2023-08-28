Screen Shot 2023-08-28 at 8.21.29 AM.png

A man was found shot to death Saturday night at the Gwinnett Pointe Apartments located on the 7100 block of Dunleaf Arc Way in unincorporated Norcross.

 Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta

Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross late Sunday night.

According to police, residents said they heard multiple shots fired around 10 p.m. at the Gwinnett Pointe Apartments, which is located on the 7100 block of Dunleaf Arc Way.

