A man is dead after a shooting at The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred Apartments Sunday afternoon, Gwinnett police said.
Police were dispatched to a "person shot" call just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Master Police Officer Michael Truesdell said. Truesdell said that when officers arrived at the apartment complex — located at 2700 Park Crossing in unincorporated Lilburn — they found a black male, believed to be in his 30's, dead at the scene as the result of gunshot wounds.
Truesdell said detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and that the victim’s name will be released after notification of his next-of-kin. The motive for the crime is still being investigated, Truesdell said, but it is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone who has information about the case can call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-004179
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.