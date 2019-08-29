A Hispanic man was found shot to death in a hotel room in unincorporated Duluth and police are looking for two suspects and a pair of children that were seen fleeing the room Thursday night.
The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a room on the third floor of the InTowne Suites located at 3720 Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
"Two suspects were seen fleeing the room with two small children," Police said on Twitter. "Both suspects are Hispanic. One is a male, and the other is a female."
Additional details about the victim or how he died were not immediately available. Police said they were waiting for a search warrant so detectives and CSI could begin processing the scene.
Officials said the children that the suspects were allegedly seen taking out of the room are about 1 to 3 in age, and that one of them appeared to be naked. The suspects were also seen allegedly carrying personal belongings out of the room.
"We have several officers in the area searching for the suspect(s)," a police spokesman said earlier in the evening.
