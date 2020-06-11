Gwinnett County police say a masked man walked into a local check-cashing business in unincorporated Norcross June 4 and fired his gun over a customer's head before fleeing on a bicycle.
Though the suspect didn't get any cash, detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the man for firing his gun during the robbery at 6101 South Norcross Tucker Rd.
Officers assigned to the West Precinct were dispatched to a robbery call June 4 after 2 p.m., which is when witnesses say a masked man walked into the business holding a firearm.
According to the police report, the suspect pushed a customer away from the teller window and then pointed his gun at her. The employee behind the safety glass hid under her teller station and activated the panic alarm, leading the suspect to fee, the report said.
The suspect appeared to be a Hispanic male. He wore a black ski mask, a flannel shirt and dark pants.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-041566.
