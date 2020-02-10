Just after 8 p.m Sunday night, Gwinnett police were alerted to a man running into oncoming traffic off a road near Suwanee. When officers found the man, he had a startling admission — he said he had killed his mother.
The 45-year-old man, who was running in traffic on Buford Highway near Suwanee Creek Road, told police he had stabbed his mother. He then told them he lived on Chelsea Falls Lane in unincorporated Suwanee, according to police spokesman Carlton Releford. Police then went to the residence, finding an 81-year-old woman who was suffering from injuries to her face and neck.
Releford said the woman was taken to an area hospital where she later died. Releford said her next of kind has been notified, but the names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County jail
According to police, the man lived with his mother at the home on Chelsea Falls Lane, which is located off Buford Highway in unincorporated Suwanee.
Police said the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-012778
