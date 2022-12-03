Gwinnett County police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning in unincorporated Norcross.
Gwinnett police were called to 1250 Tech Drive at about 1 a.m. on a report from a security guard about a suspicious person. The man was allegedly wielding a knife as he approached the security guard while she was in her patrol car in front of Food Depot and asked her if she was armed.
"A GCPD patrol officer and his supervisor were the first to arrive on scene," Sgt. Michele Pihera said. "They both observed the man with a knife in his hand and proceeded to give verbal commands. The man refused demands to drop his knife and ran towards one of the officers. Both officers discharged their firearms. The suspect was shot in the torso."
Pihera said one of the officers is a SWAT medic and rendered first aid to the man immediately. An AED was also used on the man before he was taken to a local hospital. He later died at the hospital.
It is not clear what the man intended to do, according to police. Pihera said the GBI has been requested because it was an officer-involved shooting.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
