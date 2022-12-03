officer involved shooting scene.png

Gwinnett County police said officers shot a man who was allegedly wielding a knife in front of this grocery store early Saturday morning. The man later died from his wounds at a local hospital.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning in unincorporated Norcross.

Gwinnett police were called to 1250 Tech Drive at about 1 a.m. on a report from a security guard about a suspicious person. The man was allegedly wielding a knife as he approached the security guard while she was in her patrol car in front of Food Depot and asked her if she was armed.

