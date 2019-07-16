Two Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies who were performing a routine eviction inspection were recently "dismayed" to find that a pet dog had been left in a closet for several weeks after its owner left the home.
According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, the deputies, who "regularly supervise evictions as part of their job duties," were checking a Lawrenceville home that had been empty for about two weeks when they found the dog abandoned in a closet.
The dog was taken to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter, where officials said he is gaining weight and doing well. Deputies have obtained animal cruelty warrants for the dog's owner, Jerry Robinson Jr.
In the Facebook post, the sheriff's office reminded residents there are other options so no pet has to be abandoned.
"There’s no reason to ever leave any animal abandoned in an empty space. Our county has an animal shelter with caring animal lovers who do their best to help every animal in their care," the post said. "We’re glad our deputies were in the right place at the right time to rescue this dog. He deserves a loving family."