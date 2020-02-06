The Gwinnett County Police Department started an investigation last month to identify a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two female customers inside the At Home store in Buford.
According to the police report, an officer was dispatched to 1605 Buford Highway on Jan. 28 after an employee of the store called to report the incident.
The report said two female customers informed the employee of an unknown white male who exposed his private area to them inside the store at approximately 10 a.m.
Surveillance footage, taken from above, showed only the back of the suspect, but he is seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark blue or black hoodie and blue jeans as he walked out of the store.
While the two women, who are twin sisters, left the store before the officer arrived at the scene, they left their cellphone number with a cashier at the store. They later met with the officer at a nearby restaurant.
They told the officer they were shopping in the store when one of them noticed a male about 15 feet in front of them in one of the aisles. She noticed the suspect’s jeans had a cutout near the crotch that clearly exposed his penis.
After moving to another aisle, the suspect followed them and continued to expose himself. The women reported he made eye contact with them without saying anything and never came closer than 15 feet to them.
The male left the store when the women reported him to an employee. His vehicle was described as a fairly new dark gray or blue pickup truck.
Gwinnett County police said they have other information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
