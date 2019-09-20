A 35-year-old man died Thursday night as a result of a motorcycle crash that occurred in unincorporated Loganville.
Dwight Fahrenthold was traveling south on Chandler Road at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, police said, as he approached Ozora Road. Fahrenthold slid past the stop sign and into the intersection, a police report said, when he was hit by a Honda Element traveling west on Ozora.
That collision knocked Fahrenthold and the motorcycle on its side as it ran into the side of a Toyota Tundra truck that was traveling east on Ozora, the report said. Fahrenthold was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
All vehicles were impounded to the Gwinnett County Police Department for further analysis.