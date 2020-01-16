The suspect of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night at a local Wendy's has died, Lawrenceville police said.
The officer who shot the suspect was treated and released for injuries sustained prior to the shooting. He was injured during a scuffle with the suspect and is on administrative leave, Lt. Jake Parker with the Lawrenceville Police Department said.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported the officer's injuries were non-life threatening.
Neither the suspect nor the officer's identities have been released, but Parker said the male suspect was in his late 40's.
The incident occurred at the Wendy's located at 165 Scenic Highway near downtown Lawrenceville. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident to determine whether the police officer acted lawfully.
Parker said two officers responded to the scene Wednesday around 5:21 p.m. after an employee of the restaurant called and reported a man had entered the restaurant and started drinking a beer in the dining area.
When officers spoke to the man, the situation escalated into a physical fight, Parker said. He added that the officer was struck multiple time with a chair and fists.
"Officers deployed a taser and ended up shooting him," Parker said. "I don't know how many times. He was shot in the chest. That's all I know."
The suspect was then transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, where he succumbed to the gunshot, Parker said.
Parker said the suspect was given a criminal trespass notice/warning the evening prior to the shooting and was advised not to return to the restaurant.
No one else was injured during the shooting, Parker said.
"I do not know about charges at the moment," he said. "Although the suspect is now deceased, in some cases charges are made regardless, but I haven't been advised on these yet."
No other details were immediately available, including how many people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
