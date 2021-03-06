Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the Las Palmas Apartments in the Norcross area.
Just after 3 a.m., police were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 1023 Seasons Parkway, Officer Fred Joseph said. When officers arrived, they found a man in the breezeway of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, Joseph said.
Joseph told Daily Post media partner Fox 5 Atlanta that it was an "altercation" call, but did not know how many people were involved.
Joseph said detectives are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and that the victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin is notified.
Police are asking anyone with information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-017464
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.