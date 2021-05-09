Gwinnett police said they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Saturday night at the Norcross Inn and Suites hotel.
Police said officers arrived around 8:50 p.m. at the hotel — located at 6650 Bay Circle — and found a Hispanic man dead in room 229.
"Multiple shots were fired into the room, striking the victim," Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said.
Valle said the victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
Investigators are exploring all motives for the shooting, Valle said.
Police are asking anyone with information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-035700
