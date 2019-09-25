More than two and a half years after Ricky Johnson and Timothy Rogers were murdered at the Crossland Economy Suites in Lawrenceville, their killer faced his judgement in a Gwinnett County courtroom.
A Gwinnett County jury recently convicted Lawrenceville resident LaDarrwin Davion Copeland, 37, or murdering Johnson and Rogers at the hotel in January 2017.
"Following the jury’s verdicts of guilty on two counts each of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault, as well as counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Gwinnett Superior Court Judge R. Timothy Hamil sentenced Copeland to Life in Prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional five years consecutive in prison," prosecutors said in a statement.
The shooting appears to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Copeland and Rogers over a woman. The woman in question was Rogers' ex-girlfriend, but she was in a relationship with Copeland at the time of the murder.
Police who responded to the scene on a report of multiple shots being fired found Johnson dead in the hotel's parking lot and Rogers dead in the doorway of one of Crossland's rooms.
"When detectives analyzed Mr. Rogers’ phone, they discovered several calls and text messages from the same number around the time of the homicide," prosecutors said. "The number belonged to an ex-girlfriend of Rogers, who admitted she planned to meet Rogers at the hotel suites to give him personal property on the night of murders."
Prosecutors said Copeland and Rogers had argued earlier in the day about Rogers having ongoing contact with his ex-girlfriend.
He was accused of driving his girlfriend to the hotel on the night of the shooting.
"After she knocked on the door, Copeland came from behind, pushed her out of the way and began shooting," prosecutors said. "He shot Johnson as he opened the door, even though there was no evidence that Copeland ever knew Johnson.
"Copeland then shot Rogers multiple times as he lay in bed. Copeland’s van was observed on the hotel surveillance video leaving the scene of the homicides."
Copeland allegedly denied knowing his girlfriend at first when questioned by investigators about the shooting, but later admitted to knowing her while continuing to deny he shot Johnson or Rogers.
Prosecutors said this wasn't Copeland's first run-in with the law concerning alleged involvement in a shooting.
"Evidence was also presented that Copeland had previously been convicted in 2010 for shooting another man from the doorway of a Gwinnett County man’s home in 2006, with a similar size and make of handgun," prosecutors said.