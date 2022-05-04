A Snellville man charged with murder after he left his 8-month-old daughter sitting in a hot car for hours on Tuesday while he was arrested and taken to jail on unrelated charges never told the officers arresting him that there was a child in his car that needed to be taken care of, a Snellville police detective said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter, Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo. Whatley parked his car at Snellville City Hall and went to the Snellville Police Department headquarters at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve a handgun of his that police had previously confiscated.
Detective Jeff Manley said police do not release firearms without first conducting a background check on the owner, and officials discovered during the check that Whatley had outstanding probation violation warrants.
So the police arrested him and took him to jail. Meanwhile, his daughter sat in his car for hours.
"He was on (body worn camera) video the entire time, from the moment he walked into the Snellville Police Department to the moment he was transported and released to deputies for processing at the Gwinnett County Detention Center," Manley said.
"He made no statements as to the fact that his daughter was left in the car two buildings away from the Snellville Police Department."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation into the child's death. Manley said no one knew the child was in car until Whatley told mother hours later that his daughter was in the car.
Whatley's mother went to the car to check on her granddaughter and found her in the vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3. The grandmother then took her granddaughter to Piedmont Eastside's Emergency Room.
The child was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.
"I'm absolutely astounded that somebody would leave an 8-month-old in a car, park away from our building and walk up here, knowing that child was in the car and leave them there," Manley said.
Manley said it was not clear how long the child had been in the car, but police had previously said the grandmother arrived at Piedmont Eastside with her granddaughter's body at about 9 p.m. Hospital staff notified a Snellville police sergeant who worked off duty at the hospital about the child's death.
Manley said a claim made by the grandmother that her son had been arrested during a traffic stop was not accurate.
After being notified of the deceased infant, Snellville police officers found Whatley’s 2007 Mazda 3 in the parking lot of the Snellville City Hall, parked near the dumpsters.
Whatley had been released from the jail early Wednesday morning on the probation violation warrant.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Lisa Vorrasi said Whatley was arrested again this morning — on the murder charge — by GBI agents, Gwinnett County police SWAT and Snellville police. Jail records he was booked into the jail just after 12:30 p.m.
The Snellville Police Department has requested the GBI take over as the primary investigating agency for the event.
Jail records show Whatley was arrested in January on charges of driving without a valid license, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
He was also arrested in 2020 on hit and run, driving on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance and driving on R/W lanes for traffic charges, according to jail records.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.