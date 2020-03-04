The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a second "domestic-related death" tied to 50-year-old Covington man Arief McKenzie.
The murder is believed to have taken place Tuesday within an hour of the killing of Jillian Myles-Walters, a 36-year-old Lawrenceville woman who police said was McKenzie's ex-girlfriend.
McKenzie was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault Tuesday in the death of Myles-Walters and is being held in the Gwinnett County jail.
Deputy LaTavia Turner Williams, with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday deputies received a call around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday from 110 Keyton Drive in Covington.
She said the call was reportedly related to a family fight. Upon arrival, deputies found a female inside the garage and she was pronounced dead on the scene. McKenzie was not at the home at that time.
"The incident is actively being investigated," Williams said.
The victim's name has not been released, but the Newton County Sheriff's Office said the victim as McKenzie's wife.
Tuesday morning, shortly before 6 a.m., Gwinnett County police were called to investigate a homicide at 2652 Herrington Woods Ct. in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Police found a woman’s body, identified as Myles-Walters, in the doorway of her home. Although there were other people inside, police said no one else was harmed during the incident.
Cpl. Collin Flynn with the Gwinnett County Police Department said McKenzie and Myles-Walters had a relationship prior to the incident.
Gwinnett County detectives and the crime scene unit investigated the scene. After a few hours, detectives developed a lead on the suspect’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-019811.
