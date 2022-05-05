A man has been arrested in the death of his wife and his stepdaughter's husband, who died in a neighborhood on Harbor Bay Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Thursday night, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Lawrenceville resident Bernie Mack, 61, is accused of killing his wife Bridget, 61, and Lawrenceville resident Jeremy Santos, 36, who was married to Mack's stepdaughter, Briana. Mack has been charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
"Bridget’s daughter, Briana, and her husband Jeremy went to Bridget’s house to check on her after she failed to arrive at Briana’s house," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said on Friday. "They found Bridget deceased from a gunshot wound inside the house."
Police said Briana and Santos encountered Mack near the entrance to the neighborhood as they were leaving. Mack and Santos then allegedly exchanged gunfire and Santos was shot. Santos died from his wounds.
Officers were called the home at about 6:10 p.m. after someone told 911 dispatchers that someone had been shot in a home on the street.
"When officers arrived, they located a deceased female in house on (Harbor Bay Drive) and a male deceased laying outside of a vehicle further down the street," Winderweedle said on Thursday night.
"The caller to 911 had provided a description of a possible suspect. Arriving officers located a male matching the description in vicinity of the call."
Police said on Thursday that they believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.
"Bernie was still on scene when officers arrived," Winderweedle said on Friday. "He was taken into custody without incident. Detectives believe there was an argument between Bridget and Bernie that lead up to Bridget’s death. The specifics of the motive in the incident are still being investigated."
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220037332.
