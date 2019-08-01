A man is in custody after dragging a Dunwoody Police Department officer onto Interstate 285 on Thursday morning.
According to the department, at about 11:40 a.m., officers pulled over a car on Ashford Dunwoody Road at I-285.
“The driver fled, dragging one of our officers onto 285,” a department tweet said. “The officer fell to the ground on 285.”
The suspect was “pursued and captured,” though the incident caused three other cars to crash.
The officer is in stable condition and “receiving treatment at an area hospital,” the tweet said.
This is the second officer to be hospitalized on Thursday; shortly after midnight, a DeKalb County Police Department officer was shot by a murder suspect.
The officer, Derek Nunn, underwent surgery and is recovering, DeKalb police said.
Dunwoody police have not yet released the name of the suspect or officer who was injured.