The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is praising its deputies for aiding in the arrest of a Maryland man who is accused of raping three "young children" in that state, then fleeing to Lilburn.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said deputies assigned to the fugitive unit were "eager" to assist the U.S. Marshals in locating Franklin Rodriquez, who was wanted for the rapes.
"When one of the children made an outcry and police were notified, 33-year-old suspect Franklin Rodriquez abandoned his business, packed his things and fled the state," the post said. "Rodriquez was arrested without incident in Lilburn on Friday."
Rodriquez is awaiting extradition to Maryland to face the charges there, the sheriff's office said.
"Please keep these very young victims in your thoughts and prayers as they seek justice for the abhorrent acts committed against them," the post said.